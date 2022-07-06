Just learned that #GitHub makes account names available 90 days after the account is deleted.

#typosquatting hard enough for #security

Reclaiming usernames makes it possible to squat a trusted identity that may have hosted projects in widespread use...

...and git pull will just pull from the same URL under the new account holder's control.

So #giveupgithub and be squatted or give unto Caesar that which is Caesar's! Why is #piracy OK if you get an AI #copilot to do it for you?